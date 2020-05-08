Mumbai: Tested negative yet can't leave hospital, says COVID-19 patient

A video grab shows a patient who fell and was screaming for aid for a long time at Seven Hills Hospital until other patients helped him up

The issues regarding hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients continue to increase. Patients at one of the dedicated facilities for COVID-19 treatment in Mumbai, Seven Hills Hospital, claim they are not getting tested and are even neglected. They have also been complaining of lack of medicines and cleanliness.

A 35-year-old woman, a dialysis patient, was taken to Seven Hills Hospital on April 12. "I tested positive for COVID-19 and within seven days I tested negative. But after another seven days I again tested positive. This is because there is no provision to isolate positive patients from suspected ones. All are in the same ward," she said.

The patient further stated, "After finally testing negative, I was not discharged as there was some spelling error in my report. I am stuck in the hospital with positive patients around me," she said.

Other patients also recalled the horror in the 'posh' hospital. "The bed sheets haven't been changed for the past 5 days, we don't get breakfast on time. Some patients are taken for dialysis at 9 am, but many times they don't undergo it. The plates are never picked up after meals," said another patient.

"The nursing staff is so scared that they don't come forward to help. A couple of days ago a patient fell in the bathroom, when she tried to get off her wheelchair after waiting for an hour for help. Patients helped her," said yet another patient. Another male patient who fell had the same experience.

Official speak

When asked about the patients' allegations, the administration said they will look into them. "Till now, we have received good reviews about the hospital administration and management, except for few instances. But, this is sad. This should not happen with anyone. I will get the information and act accordingly," said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director of the BMC health department.

