Mumbai: Thane crime branch arrests three people with rare Indian Pangolin

crime

The rare Indian pangolin was being poached in a college backpack due to which it suffered great trauma and dehydration due to suffocation and congestion

The Thane Crime Branch arrested three persons with rare Indian Pangolin on Thursday evening. The police immediately seized the Pangolin and took the three accused into the custody.

On Monday morning, Thane crime branch officials received a tip-off about people who were planning to sell the rare pangolin to someone and for that deal they were supposed to reach Saket Balkum around at 8.30 pm. Responding to a tip-off, Unit 1 of Thane Crime Branch laid a trap and caught the three men trying to sell a live Indian Pangolin for a very high price.

Soon after the seizure, the Thane Forest Department along with Thane SPCA and RAWW was informed about the animal so as to further initiate necessary actions. A team led by Pawan Sharma, Honorary Wildlife Warden, Thane & President of RAWW along with Mahesh Ithape responded to the SOS call.

The animal was being poached in a college backpack due to which it suffered great trauma and dehydration due to suffocation and congestion. The animal was stabilised, hydrated and allowed to settle. It was taken to SGNP for medical examination and declared fit by SGNP doctor and to be released back to its natural habitat. The Crime Branch Unit 1 with help of Forest Department is at the court to procure permission for its release.

DCP D Devraj of crime branch said, "Our team has received a tip off and accordingly they laid a trap and arrested the accused. We produced them in the court and we are checking their previous criminal records."

