Mumbai: Thane Forest Dept nabs one more accused in sambar, leopard poaching case

Carcasses of a leopard

The Thane Forest Department (Territorial) on Saturday night detained one more person in connection with the poaching case of a sambar deer and leopard, carcasses of which were found last week, trapped in wire snares set at the Film City.

Over the weekend, the five accused were taken to locations they had revealed during interrogation and some important evidence including bones of wild animals were recovered by the department. It was during this exercise that the name of the person came up.

According to sources, the accused were taken to various spots in the Film City where they had allegedly killed the animals. A Forest Department official said, "A few names came up during interrogation based on which one person was picked up."

"The accused also took us to the locations where they had set some snares and we have recovered bones and antlers from one such location," said a source from the Forest Department on the condition of anonymity.

The accused also confessed to having killed a barking deer at one spot, photos of which were found in one of their phones. A person was also named for allegedly selling sambar and spotted deer meat.

"We are exploring the meat trade bit and will get more names as interrogation progresses. One of the accused was wearing a gold chain with a pendant that had a nail resembling that of a big cat. We have seized it and will send it for forensic examination," the source added.

