Mumbai: These cop aspirants put lives at risk even before landing the job

With no sleeping arrangements made for this year's police recruitment aspirants, outstation candidates take over the padas of Aarey Colony



Candidates, who have come from across the state, sleep in the open at Aarey Colony. Pics/Atul Kamble

Career dreams can take a person to all sorts of places, but some of these can be living nightmares, as has come to light in the Mumbai Police recruitment process. Every day in April, 2,000 to 5,000 aspirants, who are part of the police recruitment process, have been forced to stay in dangerous conditions in Aarey Milk Colony, sleeping in the open,

exposed to attacks from leopards and snakes.

Talking about their pain, a candidate told mid-day there are three centres in Mumbai — an SRPF camp in Goregaon, one in Naigaon and one in Marol — and they have been camping out in the forested area of Aarey colony for lack of funds and options to stay in a safer place.

Into the wild

"The area is cooler but filled with mosquitoes," said the candidate, adding that during their stay for the recruitment process, they found an open area near a temple and decided to camp there, but soon found out that it was frequented by wild animals, ultimately spending their nights in fear. Another candidate said, "We need this job desperately, but it shouldn't come at such risk to our lives. We don't have any option, so we stay put."



Candidates part of the constable recruitment process camp out in Aarey colony

The problem doesn't end here; these candidates don't even have access to basic facilities, such as toilets. Looking at their situation, a local activist, Intekhaab Farooqui, has been in talks with the civic body to provide tents and mobile toilets for these candidates. "Most candidates are poor, and spending on accommodation and food can be an expensive affair. Lack of funds makes them stay in such dangerous locations. We, citizens, should lend a helping hand to them," he said. "Two days ago, a forest guard lost his life while trying to save himself from a leopard. Such incidents are very common in this area."

Anyone listening?

One candidate said due to fear of wild animals and with mosquitoes constantly buzzing around, they find it difficult to get sleep most nights, with the result being that they start the next day, when they have a physical exam, on low energy. "Someone please convey to the officials concerned of the police department the conditions in which we are forced to stay, all for a job. The department and government should at least provide us safe and hygiene places as accommodation, as not everyone can afford to stay in hotels," said another. Repeated calls to senior police officials and the CMO went unanswered.

