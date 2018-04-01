Mumbai: These unique experiences are definitely worth a try

As much as we love delicately handcrafted dimsums served at upmarket restaurants, we dig desi Chinese food equally. Therefore, the food from Times of Asia, a new oriental delivery kitchen running out of Versova, hit the spot for us

Basic Chindian

As much as we love delicately handcrafted dimsums served at upmarket restaurants, we dig desi Chinese food equally. Therefore, the food from Times of Asia, a new oriental delivery kitchen running out of Versova, hit the spot for us. While the sizzling oriental tofu was impressive, chicken pops were fairly standard. Try the chicken chopper rice for its flavours. Overall, it's cheap Indian Chinese done right.

Where's the sass, Mumbai?

We stumbled upon Overheard Mumbai on Instagram, a take-off from the very popular Overheard New York. While we were expecting to see a similar level of sass and insight, this one does not seem to go beyond "He was attractive, until I found out he stayed at Chembur". Several trite remarks had us yawning. The grammar isn't their strong suit either. In a city brimming with stories, this one seems to just skim the surface. Well, it's only 28 posts so far. Let's hope they crack this soon.

Shawn's a star

Oh Shawn Mendes, along with being so beautiful (and tall, which is our weakness), you are talented, and how. We have fallen in love with songs he has been teasing us with from his yet-to-be-titled third album. Lost In Japan is a date song that will have you feeling dreamy, and In My Blood is just stuck in our head. The album promises to be full of other gems like these and a possible collaboration with Niall Horan. We just can't wait!

Experience sound yoga

7.30 am to 9.30 am: Combine the art of yoga with the practice of soothing bowl meditation, using singing bowls. The session will be conducted by Jenil, a certified yoga trainer from Rishikesh. There will be breathing exercises followed by light yoga before sound meditation kicks in.

Where: Dancamaze, A-Wing, Samartha Aishwarya, Lokhandwala Road, Andheri West

Call: 9820948291

Learn the art of waacking

7.30 pm to 9 pm: Waack/Punk is a form of dance theatre that traces its origins in the LGBT clubs of Los Angeles, during the 1970s disco era. Waacking consists of moving the arms to the music beat wherein the arms go behind the shoulder. This is a workshop to get you started in this unique dance form.

Where: Thakur College, Kandivli East

Entry: Rs.425 to Rs.1,350

Call: 9022910347

Go for a film screening

6.30 pm onwards: Five addicts at a rehabilitation centre in Punjab are helping families recover from the rampant drug problem in the state and this forms the crux of the film Taala Te Kunjee. While the addicts deal with their past, it's another battle altogether for their loved ones.

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: on first-come-first-serve basis

Call: 66223737

Enjoy a team lunch

12 to 3 pm: Make the most of lunch hour with the Wild West Lunch buffet. There are six dishes on offer including sabji lajawab, veg makhanwala, methi corn masala, besides a live pasta counter. For dessert treat yourself to blueberry cake or a lemon tart.

Where: Old Wild West, 1st floor, Trade View Building, Oasis Complex, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Call: 65376677

Attend a music fest

6.30 pm: Go for Saz-e-Bahar, a two-day music festival that showcases four instrumentalists from four categories. There's the string-plucked (vichitra veena), string-bowed (esraj and sarangi) and drums. Veteran musician Radhika Veena Sadhika will be performing.

Where: Dance Theatre, Godrej, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs.150

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Go for an eye-gazing event

4 pm to 7 pm: Register for the free eye-gazing event organised by The Human Connection Movement. You're required to reach the spot, find a partner, sit with them. In case you get no partner, you shall be provided with one. It's all about exploring non-verbal eye contact.

Where: Aleph, The Divine Cafe, Janki Kutir, Juhu

Log on to facebook.com/thcmovement

Dig into grand thalis

Celebrate the spirit of the good old Indian thali - you can choose between vegetarian, chicken, mutton and sea food thalis. Every dish on offer is made of fresh and seasonal produce. Each thali includes a rice preparation and a vegetable dish that changes every day. The chicken, mutton and seafood delicacies change every week, adding to the variety. Also on offer are the traditional masala bhaat, turmeric rice and coconut masala chili pickle, along with a seasonal dessert.

Where: Bombay Vintage, Colaba

When: Monday to Friday, 12.30 pm to 3 pm

Call: 69444123

Pay tribute to Freddie Mercury

It's Rock night again. And if you are a fan of Freddie Mercury, attend this concert that pays tribute to Queen legend. Catch all his hits and other classics by Merlin D'souza on piano, Saurabh Suman on bass, Jehangir Jehangir on drums, Adil Manuel on guitar with vocalists Vivienne Pocha, Shazneen Arethna, Yatharth Ratnum and Ronit Chatterji.

Where: The Quarter, The Royal Opera House, Charni Road

When: 9 pm, April 4

Log on to insider.in

Go for an art show

As part of artist Seema Kohli's latest series of works titled What The Body Remembers, there will be on display 35 zinc plate etchings on paper titled Memoirs. These are a collection of works done over a period of several years and are a sum total of her memories while growing up, images, objects, environment and people who influenced the artist. The works have been inspired by Indian mythological form of Aradheshwara-Shiva and Shakti.

Where: Tao Art Gallery, The View, Worli Seaface

When: 11 am to 7 pm, till May 4

Call: 24918585

Watch the play of light

Shailan Parker's photos reflect the essence of light. Titled Luminescence, the photos draws from Parker's expertise in abstract art.

Where: Cosmic Heart Gallery, G-2A, Court Chambers, 35, New Marine Lines

When: 11 am to 7 pm, till May 13

Call: 22085926

Meet the master artisans

Meet highly skilled artists and artisans at the 11th PotliArts Earth Mother Exhibition and Sale. Over the past eight years, this platform has highlighted tribal and folk art, craft, textile weaves and garments. This exhibition will have 15 talented artisans with their paintings, woven works, block prints, embroidered textiles, metal masks, pottery and jewellery. All works have been made using natural materials only. The paintings include gond, Warli, Saora and Santhal tribal art, Rajasthani miniature, palm leaf etching, to name a few.

Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, CSMVS, Kala Ghoda

When: Till April 2, 10.15 am to 6 pm

Call: 22023643

See the other side of cinema

Reading Film is a session undertaken by a psychoanalytical training and research centre initiative by G5A. The motive is to look at cinema by focusing on the psychological and emotional motives of the characters. The first in the series is Sujoy Ghosh's Ahalya that addresses sexuality and trans-generational desires.

