Mumbai: Thief targets woman cop's house, is nabbed immediately

Borivali resident, constable Pramodini Chavan was home when the thief snatched her mother's chain; she gave chase and caught him with the help of neighbours

Pramodini Chavan is a constable attached to the Andheri police station

A chain snatcher's luck ran out on Tuesday when he chose the wrong house to steal. Constable Pramodini Chavan who was home, immediately gave chase and nabbed him, after he stole her mother's gold chain worth Rs 87,000.

The 23-year-old later identified as Shahnawaz Agwan, had posed as a courier boy and entered the L New MHB Colony building on Gorai Road at Borivali.



Shahnawaz Agwan posed as a courier boy

'Courier boy' waits

Subhadra Chavan told Borivali police that she was at her neighbour's house and daughter Pramodini, 33, was home. When Chavan returned, she saw an unidentified youth standing in front of her main door, which was open. When she enquired he said he was a courier boy and had come to deliver shoes. He also said he was thirsty and asked for a glass of water.

Cops, neighbours chase

He drank the water Chavan brought for him and asked for another glass. When she brought him more water, he snatched her gold chain and ran. Pramodini heard her mother shout and rushed out. "Pramodini chased the accused. Their neighbour Sachin Shah also helped. Soon with several other people from the society they caught the accused after a chase of about 500 m. He was handed over to us," said senior inspector Laxman Dumbre of Borivli police station.

Also stole mobiles

During investigation, it was found Agwan has a criminal record, including cases of robbery and house break-in in various police stations in north Mumbai, and has been arrested before. It was found that before targeting the Chavans, he had stolen two mobile phones in the same building.

The accused was booked and arrested under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC. He was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in three-day police custody said another officer.

