Mumbai: This viral photo with model Aishwarya Sharma is making plastic ban cool!

This viral picture of a woman standing on a heap of plastic at Juhu beach, Mumbai shows the sad reality of what all that is wrong with our planet today

Aishwarya recreating the #FollowMeToo Instagram photo style with the pile of garbage at Juhu beach in Mumbai

Do you recall Murad Osmann and Natalia Zakharova, the Moscow-based couple who were Instagram’s most famous couple? Remember they came and conquered the world of social media through their #FollowMeTo series posting cute and incredible hand-in-hand photos as they traveled across the globe. Mumbai based photographer Ganesh Vanare and his friends Aishwarya Sharma, a medical student are recreating the famous pose but this time with a twist of its own. The two Mumbaikars were at Mumbai's popular hangout spot Juhu Beach a few days ago where the two saw huge piles of garbage littered all across the beach.

Saddened by the visual and taken aback the two decided to strike a pose in the Instagram famous #FollowMeToo style. The duo posted the pictures on their social networking site Instagram, The has gone viral and has received more than 46,559 likes and counting and has been widely shared on social media.

Here's the viral post

Their #FollowMeToo pictures with the piles of garbage have not only been splendid and an eye opener but have also managed to showcase the unfiltered reality of Mumbai City that is drowning in plastic waste every day.

Here are a few more picture of the beach that was filled with plastic waste

Mumbai generates roughly about 9,000 metric tonnes of garbage every day that ends up in the landfills and choking the nullahs and city's drainage system. Deonar which is one of the major landfills in the city is about 90-year-old and on the verge of collapsing. Another landfill which is situated at Mulund has been functional since 1968 and is also way past its lifespan. This means every year Mumbai paints the same sorry picture for its citizens during the monsoon season.

Ganesh Vanare the photographer who goes by the name of haram_khor_ on Instagram has also posted some splendid pictures of the ocean throwing off plastic waste at Marine drive and other beaches of Mumbai.

Ganesha also posted a picture saying, "YOU CAN ERASE THE 'GARBAGE' IN THE IMAGE BUT WHAT ABOUT REAL LIFE ????"

Just a few days ago during the high tides, the ocean threw tonnes of garbage on Marine Drive and every other beach in Mumbai. Who is to blame? Lack of awareness and indiscriminate actions on the part of the citizens only adds to the already flawed system, a lackluster attitude of the city's civic body and the blame game that the politicians play!

In order to overcome the challenges of plastic waste, the Maharashtra government imposed a ban on single-use plastic items on June 23. But until and unless the citizens comply with the ban and rectify the wrongs of the past such grim pictures will keep making headlines and keep trending.

