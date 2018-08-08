Mumbai: Three days strike of class 3, 4 employees affects thousands of patients

national

However, the BMC-run hospitals had to face the heat as most of the patients rushed to those

JJ Hospital

Due to the on-going three days strike of class 3-4 employees in the government-run hospitals, all routine operations and surgeries have been postponed until the strike does not get over. To ensure that the patients don't face any kind of harassment, hospital authorities made special arrangements and brought in medical and nursing students to bridge the gap of manpower crisis.

Due to the strike, Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital has postponed routine surgeries for three days. Only emergency patients are being operated by doctors. Dr Mukund Tayde, Dean of JJ Hospital said, "As many as 2600 employees of the hospital have gone on strike because of that all routine operations have been stopped except those for emergencies. We have called upon 240 nurses from the nursing institute of the hospital and made arrangements for around 30 temporary sweepers and drivers for ambulances." "We have also asked all the head of department to work for 24 hours on rotating basis so that patients are not affected," Dr Tayade said.

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, Medical Superintendent of St George Hospital said around 650 employees from the hospital went on the strike. "But we are ensuring that no one face any kind of harassment or delay in treatment because of that," he added. However, BMC-run hospitals have had to face the heat as most of the patients rushed to them. Director of BMC major hospitals Dr Avinash Supe confirmed that because of the on-going strike in the government-run hospitals, there was additional pressure on BMC-run hospitals.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates