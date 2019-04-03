Mumbai: One rescued, two stuck after falling inside septic tank in Chembur

national

Locals informed the fire brigade control room at 10.08 am that some persons fell into the septic tank located at Vashi Naka in Chembur, the official from the civic body's disaster management cell said

Representational Picture

Two to three persons fell into a septic tank in suburban Chembur on Wednesday morning and efforts were on to rescue them, a civic official said. Locals informed the fire brigade control room at 10.08 am that some persons fell into the septic tank located at Vashi Naka in Chembur, the official from the civic body's disaster management cell said.



"A team of fire brigade personnel was rushed to the spot and efforts were on to rescue the victims," he said. The property belonged to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and its authorities were informed about the incident, he added. Further details were awaited.

According to the latest update, one person has been rescued while a woman and a child are still stuck inside an underground septic tank they fell into at the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) colony in Chembur.

The accident occurred when a truck hit the slab covering the tank. Soon after receiving the report, police rushed to the spot. A rescue operation is currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates