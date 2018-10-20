Mumbai: Three injured as fuel tank of auto-rickshaw explodes at petrol pump in Malad

national

According to sources, the explosion occurred in an auto rickshaw's CNG cylinder. The reason behind the explosion was not revealed

Atleast three people were serioulsy injured when the fuel tank of an auto-rickshaw exploded while CNG was being filled in it at suburban Malad near Milap cinema, S V Road, Kandivali west on Saturday morning. The incident took place around 8 am at a petrol pump near Milap Talkies on S V Road in Malad West, the official said.

According to the sources the explosion occurred in an auto rikshwa's CNG cylinder. The reason behind the explosion was not revealed yet. According to police, the rickshaw was new. Three people including two auto rickshaw drivers were seriously injured and they were immediately rushed to the nearby Tunga hospital by the petrol pump staff. The injured people were identified Anil More (57), Sohel Ahmad (57) and Sailesh Tiwari (25).

The Malad police and fire brigade team rushed to the spot and took the situation in their control. 'The investigation is goin om," said a police official from Malad police station.

With inputs from PTI

