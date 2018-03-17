Mumbai: Three of a family killed in accident in Kasara ghat

The family was on their way to Nashik to drop their daughter to medical college when the accident happened



The vehicle in which the family was travelling to Nashik rammed into a container. Pic/Hanif Patel

Three people from a family died in Kasara ghat, when their car collided with a container, when they were on their way to Nashik on Friday morning. They were residents of Nalasopara East.

Manoj Chaudhary, 23, who was driving the car, his uncle Hemant Chaudhary, 45, and their relative Ramesh Naik, 45, died in the accident. The injured include Hemant’s wife Madhumati, 42, their daughter Dhanashree, 18, and son Dheeraj.

Madhumati has been discharged after treatment, while the other two were admitted in a government hospital. The family was on their way to Nashik to drop Dhanashree to medical college when the accident happened. Dhanashree had come to attend the marriage of her cousin (Manoj’s sister), and the family decided to drop her off together.

