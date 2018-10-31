Mumbai: Three-year-old child swallows safety pin hung around mother's mangalsutra

national

Doctors at KEM Hospital managed to retrieve the safety pin from the three-year-old girl through endoscopy

The safety pin was open and had lodged in the child's throat

It might seem like a good idea to hang a safety pin around one's jewellery, but one mother found just how dangerous it could be for a child. Last week her three-year-old daughter accidentally swallowed the safety pin that she had hung around her mangalsutra. Doctors at KEM Hospital had to retrieve the pin, which was open and had got lodged in her throat, through endoscopy.

Her parents were worried when their daughter began to cry constantly. "She refused to even drink water. We rushed to a hospital where an X-Ray revealed what had happened. We were referred to KEM Hospital immediately," said her father.

Dr Nilam Sathe, the head of the ENT department at KEM Hospital, extracted the safety pin through endoscopy. "We wanted to extract the safety pin with minimal invasion so we opted for endoscopy. If the safety pin hadn't been removed on time, it could have turned dangerous for the child. After the procedure, we were worried about the infection but through medication, we were able to control it," said Dr Sathe.

