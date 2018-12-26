Mumbai: Tigress Avni (T1's) female cub well, hunt on for male cub

national

The captured female cub of tigress T1 or Avni is doing well; Operation to capture the male cub is on

The female cub after her release in the enclosure

Wildlife lovers, fret not. All's well with the female cub of tigress T1 or Avni. The cub had been elusive for almost a day after capture. But on Monday night, she was caught on camera consuming the meat provided to her. Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF), Wildlife, Sunil Limaye said, "The female cub, named PK T1-C1, which was released in the Titralmangi enclosure at the Pench Tiger Reserve on the night of December 22 after her capture, is doing well. She was caught on CCTV consuming the meat provided on Monday night."

Forest Department officials from Pench and PCCF, Wildlife, A K Mishra had personally monitored the operation to capture the cub along with a team of vets including Dr B M Kadu, Dr Ankush Dubey and Dr Bilal Habib. The field operation is being carried out by a team of Range Forest Officer (RFO), East, Pench along with other RFOs of Pench under the guidance of ACF GP Bobde and DFO Pench Rahul Gawai. The department is also taking the technical assistance of Dr Parag Nigam and Dr Akhilesh Mishra.

The officials at Pench are also making sure that no one goes near the enclosure where the female cub has been released as the FD plans to reintroduce the cubs in the wild. "The cub will be strictly monitored, fed according to technical advice, and isolated so as to minimise human contact. This is needed for the successful release of the cub in the wild, as per the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)," added Limaye.

The cub has been released in an enclosure that is spread across over 10 hectares and the FD also plans to release spotted deer inside it so that she can hunt. There are around 6 to 8 CCTV cameras installed in it to keep tab on every movement of the cub.

The operation to capture the male cub, PK TI- C2, is going on in full swing in Pandharkawada, but the lantana weed cover is providing a good hiding place for him and the elephants are also finding it a bit difficult to proceed due to this. "We are very positive about rescuing the male cub and accordingly a strategy is being planned. We are adding a fence inside the current fencing to rescue him. The lantana cover is giving the male cub a safe place to hide, but we are hoping to capture it at the earliest," said an FD official.

