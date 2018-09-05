Mumbai to get 73 medical rooms at train stations. Here's the list

national

Following Bombay HC order, 47 EMRs on central line and 26 on western line will be set up

Dadar is one of the 26 stations on WR that will get an EMR. Representation pic

This one is golden! Mumbai suburban railway authorities are setting up 73 Emergency Medical Rooms (EMRs) in one go on platforms. These rooms will specifically be for providing the crucial golden-hour treatment to stabilise rail accident victims before sending them to hospitals.

Of the 73 rooms, 47 will come up on Central Railway, on Main as well as Harbour line stations, including Mumbai CSMT, and 26 will be on Western Railway. "There are EMRs at 10 WR stations right now, and they have proved very helpful... Timely medical assistance to accident victims definitely reduces the number of deaths, and also provides relief to injured passengers," a WR spokesperson said.

The existing EMRs on WR are at Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, Kandivli, Borivli, Vasai Road, Virar and Palghar, while the CR ones are at Thane, Mankhurd and Titwala.



The CR in April 2018 had shut down a few EMRs - Rs 1 clinics — run by a private firm over alleged non-compliance of regulations

EMRs are becoming a reality after a Bombay High Court order asked the railways to set them up at all stations on the CR and WR in a phased manner following a PIL in March by rail activist Samir Zaveri.

The CR in April 2018 had shut down a few EMRs — R1 clinics — run by a private firm over alleged non-compliance of regulations. "We have floated tenders for the construction of EMRs at 24 stations, besides floating tenders to start operations at 13 other stations. Tenders for another 10 stations will be floated this week," a CR spokesperson said.

47

Number of rooms coming up on Central Railway

26

Number of rooms coming up on Western Railway

13

Total number of existing EMRs

In the rooms

The EMRs will be equipped with all necessary life-saving tools and medicines, including ECG machines, ambu bags, pulse-oxymeter, oxygen cylinders, reclining beds, stretchers and wheelchairs. They will also have a small pharmacy on the premises. The EMR provider will be responsible for safe-keeping of severed limbs, duly preserved and packed as required for further treatment. The EMRs will also have doctors assisted by two trained paramedical staff.

The list

CR stations

Tenders for construction at...

CSMT, Parel, Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Nahur, Thakurli, Vithalwadi, Badlapur, Neral, Reay Road, Tilaknagar, Sanpada, Juinagar, Nerul, Seawood, Belapur, Kharghar, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Airoli, Ghansoli, Rabade, Koparkhairane and Turbhe

Tenders for operations at...

Dadar, Sion, Kurla, Bhandup, Kalwa, Diva, Dombivli, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Chembur, Vashi and Panvel

WR stations

Churchgate, Marine Lines, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Khar Road, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Ram Mandir, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivli, Mira Road, Naigaon, Saphale, Palghar, Boisar and Dahanu. The process of opening EMRs at Borivli, Dahisar, Bhayander, Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar has been set in motion.

