Mumbai to get it's first ever cyber crime police station

This project was in the pipeline for a long time but was only subject to files, waiting to turn into reality; police station will be located in Bandra

Pic. Suraj Ojha

Finally, the city of Mumbai will get a new cyber police station. On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will place the first stone of the building which will be located at Bandra west.

An officer said," Since the cybercrime is increasing by the day, this was a huge requirement in Mumbai. The project was sanctioned four years ago and has been in the pipeline since then."

According to statistics, there is a 50 per cent increase in credit and debit card fraud and there are 498 cases registered this year at the cyber police station of which 75 cases were solved up to April 2019.

Last year the cyber crime team received 1,362 complaints of which they solved only 260 cases.

Once the project is complete, the detection of cyber crime cases in future will begin.

