Mumbai: Topless dead body was found floating in sea at Bandra sea link

An unidentified and semi-naked body of a man around 40-45 years of age has been found floating in the sea at Bandra sea link on Wednesday

An unidentified body of a man between 40-45 years of age was found floating near the Bandra sea link on Wednesday. According to the police, a call was made to the main control room by the locals after they noticed an unidentified body floating in the sea. Following the complaint, the Bandra police reached the spot and pulled the body out from the water. Later, the body was sent to Bhabha hospital for a postmortem.

The police suspect it to be a case of drowning, however, the post mortem report is awaited. A police officer stated, "There were no injury marks on the body except for bleeding from the nose, hence we suspect that it's a case of drowning. The body was recovered within 48 hours as it is completely succulent."

"The body was found in a semi-nude state with no shirt on it," the officer added. The Bandra police with the help of locals are trying to identify the deceased with an identity mark on his right hand that states 'SUD'. An officer from Bandra Police said, "An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and further inquiry in the matter is underway to identify the body. The post mortem report is still awaited.

