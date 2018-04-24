Mumbai track rage: Woman pushes man in front of train for bumping into her in Mulund

CCTV footage shows him accidentally bumping into the suspect and apologising before she shoved him on the track



CCTV grabs show Deepak Patwa falling on the track after being pushed by the accused

It was a usual day for this Mulund resident headed to his office. But it ended up being his last, just because of an accidental bump into another person at the crowded railway station. Deepak Patwa, 56, a steel broker, was pushed onto the track from platform number 3 at Mulund station, allegedly by the woman he accidentally bumped into, and was run over by an Asangaon train, on Saturday.

The government railway police (GRP) are looking for a 35-year-old woman and another man, both seen pushing Patwa, in the CCTV footage, which officers have circulated among other branches. The two have been booked for murder.

The fatal push

Patwa, into the business of steel brokering for the last 36 years, had an office in Masjid Bunder's Loha Bazaar, and that's where he was headed on the fateful day. On Saturday around 2 pm, while walking on platform number 3, he accidentally bumped into the woman.

Eyewitnesses said he immediately apologised, but the woman pushed him roughly. Another commuter joined her within seconds and pushed Patwa. When the latter tried to defend himself, the woman pushed him again, making him lose balance and fall on the track, where an oncoming Asangaon local crushed him to death.



And getting run over by the train. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

The woman and the man allegedly hurried away from the scene after Patwa was run over. Patwa's brother-in-law Ajit Shah said, "Deepak was not someone who would purposely bump into a woman. As per witnesses, he was pushed intentionally, and the [CCTV] footage confirms this." He is survived by his wife and son, a CA who works for a prominent audit firm. They, while claiming the body, alleged that though they told the police that the death looked suspicious, the GRP delayed in procuring the CCTV footage.



The police question commuters at Mulund station after Deepak Patwa was pushed to his death

Hunt is on

Senior inspector of Kurla GRP Mahesh Balwantrao said, "After we received the complaint, we checked the CCTV footage and filed a case of murder and common intention against the unknown woman and man. After we find them, we will take their version. We are also looking for eyewitnesses and will solve the case soon."



Accused

The police said 20 officers of the local crime branch of GRP under senior inspector Santosh Danavate have been divided into four teams for the case. Investigators said they have asked their informers to get details, even as they keep tabs on commuters frequenting the station. The police added that they have also asked shoeshine boys, hawkers and railway canteen staff to keep an eye out for the two suspects.



Deepak Patwa

