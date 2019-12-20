Mumbai: Trackman averts disaster, warns of car on railway tracks

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Trackman Padmakar Hira Shelar was on his way to work around 12 am on Thursday near Dombivali, when he witnessed what could have been a scene from any movie with fast cars. A speeding Ford Mustang hit the barricades of a bridge and fell onto the railway tracks below. Unfazed, Shelar immediately informed his seniors who alerted the Central Railway control room.

The car had fallen off the bridge onto the track between Dativli and Nilje stations. The Diva-Panvel rail corridor that ferries rail traffic from north to south India on the Central Railway was shut for about an hour due to this. The CR took cognisance of Shelar's quick-thinking and rewarded him on Thursday.



Padmakar Hira Shelar, the trackman, receives a certificate from Shalabh Goel, divisional manager, Mumbai

"The Central Railway rewarded Padmakar today for his brave act, as his quick-thinking prevented a major disaster," CR Chief Public Relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. The expensive sports utility vehicle belongs to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) only Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Raju Patil from Kalyan. No casualty was reported in the incident that took place around midnight at Nilje and no train was plying on the tracks.

The MLA, who is in Nagpur to attend the winter session of the state assembly, said his driver was behind the wheels. The driver allegedly jumped from the car before it fell. He was returning after refuelling it. Sources said the ownership details of the car reveal it is in the name of Yogita Patil and is registered with RTO Kalyan. Sutar said railway traffic was restored after the car was cleared from the track in about an hour. But a few trains had to be detained.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates