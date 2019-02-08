Mumbai: Traffic police fine 500 auto rickshaw drivers from Kurla to Mulund in one day

national

Cops crack down on defaulting auto drivers from Kurla to Mulund; also conduct counselling sessions for drivers

Auto drivers beingÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â counselledÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â at Kurla

The drive against auto drivers by Mumbai traffic police continued on day four with around 500 auto drivers being fined for violating traffic norms in the eastern suburbs from Kurla to Mulund, after the situation at Bandra East and Kurla saw some improvement over the last three days.

The drive that began from Kurla West went up to Vidyavihar, Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund railway stations. In the BKC division, 150 drivers were fined on Thursday. The traffic cops are now taking the drive a step ahead by not only issuing challans but also conducting awareness programmes with auto drivers and their owners to sensitise them regarding passenger safety and traffic regulations.



Rachna, who works at BKC, continued to have a tough time finding an auto yesterday

Senior officers of Mumbai Traffic Police (East region) including ACP Vinayak Vast who was spearheading an awareness campaign with auto drivers at different locations, mostly outside railway stations. A number of auto unions too helped the traffic cops in their efforts. "We have also conveyed to them that stringent action can be taken against them by cancelling their licences and permits if multiple violations are reported against them," said ACP Vast.



Regular commuter Anshul had to wait a good 20 minutes before he could find a willing auto driver at BKC on Thursday

The situation at BKC didn't improve drastically though. Passengers said that the drive will need to go on for while to change the situation. In BKC and at LTT, around 125 auto divers were fined on Thursday, as local police held counselling sessions with auto drivers at the BKC police station.

DCP (Traffic Suburbs) Shashikumar Mina said that more staff has been deputed in the BKC region and "we are also taking the help of local police to reduce help commuters during peak hours."

