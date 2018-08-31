South Mumbai: 'Poison holes' on dead trees tell a gruesome tale

national

A year after being allegedly poisoned, trees outside Zara store in Hutatma Chowk die; NGO files complaint with BMC and police

Is fast fashion store Zara responsible for the slow death of two trees outside its Fort showroom? NGO Vanashakti seems to think and alleges so. Over a year after it complained to the BMC about the drying trees, which are almost dead now, the NGO has filed another plaint with the civic body, as well as the police, demanding action against those behind the poisoning of these trees.

On Tuesday, environmentalist Stalin D from the NGO Vanshakti visited the site and found at least four to five drilled holes in two of the four trees outside the showroom. Both of the trees have completely dried up and it appears to have happened because of poisoning. Stalin alleged that this act could have only been done by those who found these trees to be a hurdle for them. After inspecting the trees, Stalin approached the BMC and Mumbai police to file a case against those responsible for poisoning them.



Stalin said he visited the site on Tuesday and found 4 to 5 holes in each of the trees. Both trees have completely dried up, and it appears to have been the result of poisoning. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Speaking to mid-day, he said, "Last year, I'd filed a complaint with the garden department about the suspected death. But there was no clear view, as the trees were healthy. The holes can be seen properly now. I've filed a fresh complaint with BMC's tree department to take action. It is now clear that they were killed."

One cut, two remain

Stalin further said, "Many holes have been made in them using a drilling machine and the same have been used to inject poisonous chemicals into the trees, thereby killing them. Also, a report made by the tree officer of the A Ward mentions that the trees appear to have been killed."

He added, "All of the trees were Thespesia Populnea, commonly known as the Indian tulip trees. The irony here is that there is a police chowky just 10 metres away from the trees, and yet someone was able to come here and use drills to inject poison into them."

Stalin made another observation, "We observed that three big flowerpots with ornamental trees in them have been placed on the pavement outside the showroom. This is absolutely unacceptable compensation for the lost trees. The killed trees must be 50-60 years old." The activist has filed a complaint with BMC and the police and demanded action, "We're demanding action against the guilty and the planting of tall saplings of the same variety or an indigenous variety at the exact locations where the trees have been killed."



There were four trees outside the showroom, of which one was cut, while the rest have allegedly been poisoned. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Mumbai-based activist Zoru Bhathena said , "A friend had sent a picture of the trees to me in January 2017, when the interior work for the Zara showroom was in progress. In the picture, all the trees were alive but over the months, they died. There is evidence of drilling done on the bark of the trees to kill them by injecting chemicals. I think they were killed because they were in front of the showroom."

BMC to blame too

Bhatena blamed it on the BMC, "The biggest problem is that the ward-level tree officer have been allowed to give permission to cut the trees, saying that they're dead and dangerous. There is a lot of foul play that takes place while declaring a tree dead and dangerous. Now that two of the trees have already in front of the showroom, the storeowner should have planted new trees, but neither the BMC nor they are doing it for reasons better known to them."



Activists say holes have been drilled into the trees to poison them

The other side

When mid-day reached out to BMC's superintendent of gardens, Jitendra Prasad about the issue, he said, "I've asked the concerned tree officer of the ward to initiate appropriate action."

The store has denied the allegations. Nikita Munde, who is the manager of the women's section of the outlet said, "We do not have anything to do with the trees that are allegedly dead outside our showroom. That might have happened before it was opened in May 2017."

2014 deja vu

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. On April 7, 2014, mid day had reported in, 'Rain trees in Mumbai being killed by poison, say activists,' about tree activists alleging that rain trees are being systematically killed in the city, so that they can be used for wood. A nature lover, along with an environment activist, had found that some trees had been drilled into for injecting chemicals near the Kach Pada bus stop on Link Road, Malad West) An FIR was lodged about the same at Bangur Nagar police station.

Also Read: Mumbai: MMRC's 50 dead, dying promises at Aarey colony

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates