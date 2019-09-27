Mumbai: Tumour behind eye measuring 1.5 cm removed through nose in Kurla hospital

A team of doctors at a city-based hospital performed a surgery to remove a tumour sized around 1.5 cm through a 47-year-old man's nose in a minimally invasive procedure. Doctors stated that the tumour had caused his left eye to bulge and further delay could have cost the patient his vision.

The surgery was performed last month on the patient identified as Ramchandra Malkar, a resident of Mumbra, at Kohinoor hospital in Kurla. A shopkeeper by profession, Malkar noticed that his face had started to swell and there was redness around his left eye. Medical tests revealed the presence of a benign tumour and fortunately, it didn't spread further.

The team of doctors headed by ENT specialist, Dr. Sanjay Helale performed the surgery which took two hours. During the procedure, the eye was restored back to its position after the tumour was successfully removed. "The tumour was removed through the nose by performing a transnasal endoscopic orbital surgery with the help of a minimally invasive technique for the first time in this hospital. We secured the muscles of eyeball movement transconjunctivally after which anesthesia was given," said Dr. Helale.

He added that the endoscopic vision gives a cleaner vision and precision. Malkar was discharged two days after the surgery and he has resumed his regular day to day activities.

