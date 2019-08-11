Search

Mumbai: Two boiled eggs at high-end hotel has cost a Twitter user Rs 1,700

Updated: Aug 11, 2019, 21:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Two boiled eggs at high-end in Mumbai has cost a Twitter user Rs 1,700.

This image has been used for representational purpose only

New Delhi: Last month, actor Rahul Bose's banana controversy has resulted in a Rs 25,000 fine on a five-star hotel by the Excise and Taxation Department of Chandigarh. Twitter is once again bemused after a user shared the bill of a high-end hotel in Mumbai, where he was charged Rs 1,700 for two boiled eggs.

Twitter user Kartik Dhar has posted a bill with the caption: "2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. He tagged Rahul Bose with the caption saying, "Bhai Aandolan Karein (Shall we protest)?"

Even two omelettes were charged at the same price in the bill posted by Dhar, author of "All The Queen's Men".

The hotel was yet to issue a statement on this.

"Ande sona ki hogi (It must be Golden egg)" posted one user.

Another posted on Dhar's tweeted "It is equivalent to my breakfast budget for four seasons..."

Last month, after Bollywood actor Bose, highlighted how a five-star hotel in Chandigarh billed him a staggering Rs 442, including GST, for just two bananas, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said the hotel did nothing "illegal".

"Unlike a retail store where bananas can be purchased at market price, a hotel offers service, quality, plate, cutlery, accompaniment, sanitized fruit, ambience and luxury, and not the commodity alone. A coffee available at Rs 10 at a roadside stall could be served at Rs 250 in a luxury hotel," Kohli had explained.

The Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department had served a show-cause notice to the hotel and slapped a Rs 25,000 penalty for levying GST on the two bananas, violating the provisions of its HSN/Chapter 803.

With inputs from IANS

