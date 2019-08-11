Mumbai: Two boiled eggs at high-end hotel has cost a Twitter user Rs 1,700

national

Two boiled eggs at high-end in Mumbai has cost a Twitter user Rs 1,700.

New Delhi: Last month, actor Rahul Bose's banana controversy has resulted in a Rs 25,000 fine on a five-star hotel by the Excise and Taxation Department of Chandigarh. Twitter is once again bemused after a user shared the bill of a high-end hotel in Mumbai, where he was charged Rs 1,700 for two boiled eggs.

Twitter user Kartik Dhar has posted a bill with the caption: "2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. He tagged Rahul Bose with the caption saying, "Bhai Aandolan Karein (Shall we protest)?"

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

Even two omelettes were charged at the same price in the bill posted by Dhar, author of "All The Queen's Men".

The hotel was yet to issue a statement on this.

"Ande sona ki hogi (It must be Golden egg)" posted one user.

Ande sona ki hoga — Sheshkumar SC (@sheshkumarsc) August 11, 2019

Another posted on Dhar's tweeted "It is equivalent to my breakfast budget for four seasons..."

It is equivalent to my breakfast budget for four seasons. — Toronto Dreams (@TorontoDreams) August 11, 2019

Last month, after Bollywood actor Bose, highlighted how a five-star hotel in Chandigarh billed him a staggering Rs 442, including GST, for just two bananas, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said the hotel did nothing "illegal".

"Unlike a retail store where bananas can be purchased at market price, a hotel offers service, quality, plate, cutlery, accompaniment, sanitized fruit, ambience and luxury, and not the commodity alone. A coffee available at Rs 10 at a roadside stall could be served at Rs 250 in a luxury hotel," Kohli had explained.

The Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department had served a show-cause notice to the hotel and slapped a Rs 25,000 penalty for levying GST on the two bananas, violating the provisions of its HSN/Chapter 803.

With inputs from IANS

