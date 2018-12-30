Mumbai: Two children from Chembur orphanage die under mysterious circumstances

national

Around six children were taken to private hospitals after they complained of dehydration

The Chembur orphanage. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

In a shocking case that came to light, two kids from a private orphanage in Chembur died under mysterious circumstances. Both the kids died on consecutive days. Six children from the facility complained of dehydration on December 25 after which they were admitted to private hospitals, where the two kids — one was five months old and one 10 months old — succumbed. Now, Govandi police have registered an accidental death report.

All the children are from Bal Anand Orphanage at Ghatla. The facility houses around 52 children (up to 18 years). DCP (Zone 6) Shahaji Umap informed, "Four kids are undergoing treatment at the moment; three are admitted at Zen Hospital and one at Kohinoor Hospital.

All the kids admitted are below the age of one year." Post-mortem was conducted at JJ Hospital, where the preliminary cause of death is considered as dehydration. In both the cases, tissues have been preserved for examination. "We are finding out what they were fed before the incident took place," a source said.

52

Children stay at Bal Anand Orphanage at Ghatla

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates