Mumbai: Two derailments on Central Railway line, no injuries

The suburban train which derailed along the Kalyan-Kasara section and (right) the goods train

In two separate incidents on Saturday, a suburban local train and a goods train engine derailed, leading to temporary disruption, but no injuries.

While the goods train engine hit a boulder and derailed near Jasai late on Friday night, the suburban train derailed near Atgaon station on the Kalyan-Kasara section on Saturday morning. In both cases, traffic movement was quickly restored.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed both incidents and said traffic had been normalised.

Sutar added that while the engine at Jasai, which hit a boulder at around 10.30 pm on Friday on the freight line to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust near Panvel, had been put back on track, the local train incident occurred at 7.28 am on Saturday and was put back on track at 10.38 am.

"One trolley of a suburban train derailed near Atgaon station on Kalyan-Kasara section of Mumbai Division at 7.28 am and there were no injuries or casualties.

Breakdown trains from Igatpuri and Kalyan had reached the site for rerailing operation in time and senior officials were at site for supervision," he added.

Due to the incident, movement on the down line—trains arriving from Mumbai CSMT—had been affected during the period. Sources said that the train's motorman reported that permanent way staff was working on the rail track and that there was a caution order of 30 kmph at the site. At the time of the derailment, the speed of the train was 20 kmph.

However, this was not officially confirmed or denied by Central Railway, which issued a statement stating that the cause of derailment was under investigation.

