Mumbai: Two drown in MTNL duct in Goregaon

Two contract workers drowned in an eight-feet deep MTNL duct on Tuesday afternoon in Goregaon East. The deceased, identified as Arunkumar Patel (43), Manoj Goswami (41) had entered the duct at about 3 pm, while another worker Dharmendra Rajbhar (47) was waiting for them outside the building.

Patel and Goswami had entered the MTNL duct near The Hub mall to place an iron rod in the duct by opening its chamber hole. The eight-feet deep duct was filled with sewage water up to three feet. When Patel fell in the duct, Manoj rushed and informed Rajbhar. Both rushed the spot after which Goswami tried to look for Patel but fell while going down into the duct.

The police was informed and they rushed there and lifted both men with rope. Patel and Goswami were immediately taken to a hospital’s trauma unit but the doctors declared them dead. Further investigation is underway.

