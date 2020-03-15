Mumbai: Two from Tehran flight show coronavirus symptoms, quarantined at Ghatkopar

The 44 Indians who were airlifted from Iran, being taken to the Naval quarantine centre

Naval doctors are monitoring the health of two out of 44 pilgrims who returned from Tehran, Iran, and showed symptoms of COVID-19. They have been quarantined at the Material Organisation, Ghatkopar West. Meanwhile, staff at Mahim's Hinduja Hospital have tested negative for the virus and all have been advised to stay quarantined at home.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, BMC, said, "We have taken the swabs of the pilgrims who were airlifted from Tehran on Friday and showed symptoms of COVID 19. If their tests come positive, we may shift them to Kasturba Hospital."

A Navy spokesperson said, "We have made a centre at Ghatkopar West in accordance with a Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India directive of setting up COVID-19 quarantine facilities in the vicinity of 30 major airports. The Western Naval Command (WNC) has set up a 100-bed quarantine camp within the premises of Material Organisation, Ghatkopar."

Meanwhile, the patient shifted from Hinduja Hospital to Kasturba on Friday has been kept under close watch. Dr Keskar added, "We also have 20 suspected cases, who have been kept in isolation wards and their health is under observation."

She added that the hospital doesn't have an ICCU facility, but arrangements, including ventilator machines are at standby in the quarantined ward. She said that the quarantine bed capacity at Kasturba has been increased from 32 to 60 and isolation wards have been set up at peripheral BMC hospitals.

