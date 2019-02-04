Mumbai: Two held for cheating people of their cars to smuggle liquor

crime

Mumbai crime branch's Unit- IX arrested two accused who would lure people to lend them their vehicles for the purpose of business. However, the accused would then sell these cars off to smugglers in order to smuggle liquor in Gujrat and Daman. The arrested accused identified as Arjun Kadam, 37, a Nalasopara resident and Vimal Patel, 28, a resident of Udwaada.

The police received information from cop Naik Pednekar that two suspects were arriving at Santacruz in cars and they immediately arrested them. During their interrogation, the accused Arjun stated that he would cheat business tourists by renting their vehicles for business purposes but would not pay them nor return the vehicle back, thus committing a total breach of trust.

One officer stated that Arjun would hand over these vehicles to Vimal in Gujrat, whou would then change the registration numbers of such vehicles in order to utilise them for smuggling liquor in Gujrat and Daman.

Police also found out during their investigation that the vehicles in their possession was stolen from Navghar police jurisdiction, Thane and Versova police station, Mumbai.

