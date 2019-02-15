Mumbai: Two must-attend acts to choose from at Khar, Lower Parel

things-to-do

Two must-attend acts to choose from

A tune in your head

Vocalist Suman Sridhar has her finger in many pies. She is one half of on-off duo Sridhar & Thayil (of which author-cum-musician Jeet Thayil is the other half). She has collaborated with composer Mikey McCleary for a pathbreaking Bollywood soundtrack, for the movie Shaitan, where she re-imagined old Hindi film classics in a jazzy avatar. And then there's Black Mamba, an outfit that she's formed with filmmaker and electronic music producer Natasha Mendonca. The two of them bring a modern aesthetic to old Hindi tunes, turning them around with loops and beats. Catch them in action as they perform in the city, ahead of shows that Black Mamba will soon play in Europe.

ON: February 16, 9 pm

AT: Levi's Lounge, Todi Mills, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

A tickle in your ribs

Stand-up comic Sapan Verma has an issue with superhero movies. His problem is that if you want to watch one, you'll have to watch a gazillion preq­u­els beforehand, making the wh­ole movie-watching experience akin to preparing for a mathematics exam. He is also a bit embarrassed ab­out his residential ad­dress - Goregaon. Pl­us, Verma is of the op­inion that people who go to Lonavala do so to avoid meeting irr­itating people from Mumbai, who they end up meeting there anyway, with irritating people from Pune added to the mix. How do we know all this? It's because he's addressed all these subjects in previous routines. But, Verma will try a new routine at his next show, with special guests like Rohan Joshi sharing the stage with him.

ON: February 18, 8 pm

AT: The Habitat, Khar West.

CALL: 9833358490

COST: Rs 299

