Mumbai: Two threaten to tell teen's parents about him partying, extort Rs 1 lakh

The Oshiwara police recently arrested two men for allegedly extorting Rs 1.6 lakh and an expensive mobile phone from a 18-year-old for partying at a pub without informing his parents.

Police said the student from Andheri (West) paid the money over 17 months, after they threatened to tell his parents about him partying and drinking, according to a Times of India report. It also said that one of the accused demanded an iphone worth Rs 1 lakh from the student as a "gift".

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Athhar Khan alias Papa (35) and Abdul Alawe alias Akku (21).

The duo abducted the student on Wednesday after he refused to pay them an additional Rs 3.1 lakh and another iphone. The teenager finally told his parents, who then filed a complaint with the police on Thursday and the accused were arrested.

"The victim kept quiet and continued paying them money and an iphone after a person identified as Iqbal (Abdul Alawe) called him and threatened to thrash him at his Andheri residence in front of his parents for drinking champagne and splashing it on his (the accused's) brother.

As the student was threatened with dire consequences, he was scared to even lodge a police case. It is suspected the gang may have committed similar offences with other school or college-going students who visit pubs," an Oshiwara police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

The report said the student and his friends first met the gang at a reunion party in June 2018 at a pub in Lower Parel.

In his complaint, the student said that when they ordered a bottle of champagne, the men at the side table warned them about splashing the drink on them, but the complainant's friend opened the bottle in a hurry and the cork hit one of the men. "I apologised and the issue was sorted," the complainant said.

However, he said two days later he received a call from one of the men, who identified himself as Iqbal who threatened him for splashing the drink on his brother Ibrahim.

The teenager in his complaint said that the caller threatened to assault him in front of his parents for partying and drinking. "He told me to give him Rs 1 lakh. When I told that I do not have that kind of money, he asked me how much I could give and told me that he would not settle for anything less than Rs 80,000. I asked for five days' time. I informed my friends and borrowed from them and added my pocket money to pay the men," the student mentioned in his police complaint, the TOI report said.

Alawe again contacted the student in August 2018 and said he had found out that the student had enough money. He demanded an additional Rs80,000. The student managed to arrange the money which was collected at New Link Road in Jogeshwari, the report said.

However, in September 2018, Alawe again demanded an iphone worth Rs 1 lakh, which the student gave him.

"On Wednesday, when he was out with his friends at a restaurant in Andheri (West), Alawe and his friends forcibly took him to an isolated place in Lokhandwala where they kept him confined for a while," a police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

The duo was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have been sent to police custody till November 11, while police are on the lookout for Danish Ansari.

