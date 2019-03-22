Mumbai U-16 chief selector Atul Ranade quits

cricket

Ranade's resignation comes in the wake of speculation that Mumbai's junior selectors were also contemplating to resign. However, till yesterday, no Mumbai junior selector apart from Ranade has resigned

Atul Ranade

In the wake of Mumbai's senior selection committee stepping down last week just hours before the adhoc committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was to meet to pursue with the general body's directive to replace Ajit Agarkar's panel, Mumbai's U-16 chief selector Atul Ranade too decided to resign from his post within a couple of days.

It is believed that Ranade resigned as a mark of disapproval to the treatment meted out to Agarkar & Co. Ranade did not respond to mid-day's calls and messages yesterday. The MCA's general body in its Special General Meeting on February 21 had directed the MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) to replace the senior selectors for allegedly not watching local matches in the season. The CIC-headed by Raju Kulkarni decided against the general body's decision and the onus was on the MCA adhoc committee to act.

