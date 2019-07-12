Mumbai: Umbrella stops harbour line

national

Pic/ Rajendra B. Aklekar

A red-brown umbrella that got entangled into the overhead wires near Chunabhatti station stopped harbour line trains for over 20 minutes, collapsing evening rush hour traffic yesterday.

Train services had to be detained between 8 pm to 8:20 pm as the power to the lines had to be switched off to remove the umbrella.

Following this, trains remained late for quite a while. In the morning rush hour, a rail fracture near Chembur had led to detention and delays in services.

There was also a landslide near Igatpuri early in the morning on the third line, mildly affecting services.

Central Railway services have been delayed for the past few weeks due to some reason or other with a large number of commuters complaining.

