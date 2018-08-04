Mumbai University delays marksheets, students lose out on admissions

national

Though almost all degree course results were declared, the university is still printing marksheets.

Thanks to the delay by the Mumbai University in issuing marksheets, several students may miss out on admissions to the law course. As the last date for applying for it was July 31, many students who have completed their degrees and are yet to get their marksheets, could not give this important document for the admission process.

Students troubled

The Mumbai University declared almost all degree course results in the month of July. But the marksheets are still being printed and distributed. While the admission application date for several other courses too is nearing deadline, students applying for law are the most troubled lot, as their admission application process has ended. These students will now have to wait for the next round of admissions to fill their applications.

"By then seats in many desired colleges will already be taken. When we pressed the panic button, we were told that we could take a confidential marksheet from the university for provisional admission. But when I approached the Mumbai University for it, I was shocked to know that for our course there is no such facility, as there is some problem with our results. If this was the case, how did they declare results?" questioned a student who has passed Bachelor of Financial Markets, and is seeking admission to the three years law degree.

Another student from the same course said, "It is shocking how the schedule of admission and results is not in sync though the university is the same. We were told that law admissions are done by a completely different body, so university officials cannot have a say in it. But they can at least issue confidential marksheets so that we do not miss out on seats in colleges of our choice."

'Gave confidential marksheets'

However, the university claimed it has given confidential marksheets. The PRO of the university's examination section, officiating registrar Vinod Malale said, "The printing and distribution of marksheets is in process. Since all under graduate results were declared simultaneously, it was a huge number of marksheets, and so the task has taken little longer. But the varsity has individually resolved the grievances of all students in a rush for admissions, by issuing them confidential marksheets."

