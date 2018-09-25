Mumbai University determined to continue with 60:40 law exam pattern

national

Law students protested the new exam pattern on September 18

It seems confusion related to exam patterns, assessment and results has become the norm at Mumbai University, and its latest victim are the law students. Following a protest staged by them on September 18, against the newly introduced 60:40 examination pattern, a meeting was held between the varsity authorities and the Students' Law Council on Monday to discuss the matter. However, nothing much changed after the talks. The authorities are of the opinion that it's difficult to change the system as the Board of Examinations introduced it.

Last month the varsity changed the examination pattern to the 60:40 structure, wherein 60 marks would be for the written test and 40 marks for internal assessment. Students had opposed this claiming that the system would lead to malpractices because the 40 marks completely depended on professors. They also mentioned that the pattern was changed after the academic year had already started and that it would be unfair for students to start studying for a completely new system in the middle of a semester.

Speaking to mid-day, Sachin Pawar, president of Students' Law Council, said, "The authorities said as the Board of Examination decided to c hange the pattern, it will stay. We requested them to have it only for the first year students, as it won't be a change for them. They'll get used it to it over the years. However, for the other batches, it's a sudden change and something that they cannot get accustomed to easily. But the authorities didn't consider these problems." Requesting anonymity, a university official said, "Varsity will continue with the 60:40 examination system for law students."

60

Marks for the written examination

40

Marks for internal assessment

