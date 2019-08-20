Mumbai University goofs up with MA results

mumbai

Varsity declares date for MA Part II admission without announcing Part I results

University of Mumbai

In yet another goof-up, the University of Mumbai has put the students enrolled in the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) for the Masters of Arts course in a difficult spot. The varsity has declared the schedule for the admission to MA second year without announcing the first-year examination results.

The first year students, confused about their next step as the deadline to apply for MA second year expires on August 26, have lashed out at the Mumbai University (MU) administration.

A student, requesting anonymity, said, "I need to know if I have passed Part I even before I take admission to Part II. This is my basic expectation."

"The admission deadline ends on August 20. There is an extended schedule, which will expire on August 26, but applicants will have to pay a late fee. Why should we pay an additional fee when the delay has been caused because the university has not declared the Part I results?" asked another student.

The aggrieved students have approached the Students’ Law Council (SLC) for help. SLC president Sachin Pawar said, "How can the university, before releasing the admission dates for Part II, fail to consider that the Part I result is still not out? What if there are students who have failed to clear the first year examination? We still don’t know when the Part I result will be declared and the deadline to apply for second year ends soon.

Vinod Malale, PRO of Mumbai University’s IDOL, was not available for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates