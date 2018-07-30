Mumbai University has still not declared results of over 260 exams

Even as July is nearing to an end, over 260 exam results still haven't been declared

Mumbai University

The Mumbai University's (MU) result delay continues to haunt students. Even as July is nearing to an end, over 260 exam results still haven't been declared. Out of a total of 490 exams it holds, MU is yet to give results of 261. Most of them are for post-graduate (PG) courses.

"Varsity announced that it has declared results of major courses. But those are only undergraduate (UG) courses. Because the PG result has not been declared, we have to approach MU's examination section to get a provisional result to apply for admissions abroad," said a student pursuing a Masters in Psychology.

Vinod Malale, PRO of MU's exam section was unavailable for comment. However, a senior official from the department said, "The varsity is working on war footing to declare results. The focus was more on UG initially because those exams were held earlier, with more students."

