Mumbai University postpones PET to avoid clash with CSIR NET

The CSIR NET is a national level competitive examination for postgraduates from Science Stream. Thousands of candidates appear for it.

The Mumbai University has postponed its PhD Entrance Test (PET) to December 23 from December 16. The decision was taken after it was pointed to the varsity that the PET will clash with CSIR NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Eligibility Test).

mid-day had reported on the examination clash on Monday (Bad scheduling by MU becomes PET peeve for postgraduates). According to students, even as the schedule for the national level examination was out at the beginning of the academic year, the Mumbai University ignorantly scheduled its PhD Entrance Test the same day.

"The PET examination has been rescheduled. This is the first time that PET is being held in online format, and the application process which also will be online has already started. PET, which will be held for 78 subjects from four streams, will determine admissions to PhD as well as M Phil courses," reads a statement issued by the Mumbai University.

Joint Secretary of NFQE, Kushal Munde, said, "There were heavy chances of thousands of people appearing for both examinations. PET had to be rescheduled to be fair to all. But it is high time that the varsity introspects on the way it decides the examination schedule. This is the third time that an exam had to be postponed because of overlapping."

