Mumbai unlock 3.0: Malls open after 4 months but footfall less

With the exception of name-brand retailers, such as H&M, the mood at High Street Phoenix mall was comparatively sombre. Most stores were advertising deep discounts, with the H&M sale attracting several shoppers. Other apparel and lifestyle retailers such as Lifestyle, India Circus and FBB wore a desolate look. But the stores have a no-trial policy.

When we stepped into the Lifestyle and FBB, we saw that both were adequately staffed and well-stocked. At FBB, multiple signage across the store indicated that trials were not allowed. Both stores were also quite strict about temperature checks and had hand sanitiser at each re-entry.

On Day 1, many stores on the first floor were closed, and we were informed that this was due to a shortage of staff because of the rain. The management expects most stores to reopen through the week.

Suchitra Deshmukh, a 38-year-old hospitality professional from Shivaji Park, Dadar, said she was determined to wait for the malls to reopen to shop for luxury products. "Unless I can personally see and feel the products, I am not confident in making any purchases. I have stocked up on makeup, lingerie, toiletries, and other essentials.

While many stores have reopened in the past few weeks, I still did not have access to luxury brands. Coming to the mall also restores some sense of normalcy during the lockdown," she added.

The sole coffee shop, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, was operational and servicing take-away orders.

