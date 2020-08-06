Search

Mumbai unlock 3.0: Malls open after 4 months but footfall less

Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 07:18 IST | Anindita Paul | Mumbai

While malls sanitised every inch of their premises and waited for customers on Day 1 of the reopening, after a 4-month lockdown, Mumbaikars continued to be wary as not many turned up, several shops remained closed too

A mall employee disinfects the mat at the entry of High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, on Wednesday. Pic/Suresh Karkera
A mall employee disinfects the mat at the entry of High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, on Wednesday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

With the exception of name-brand retailers, such as H&M, the mood at High Street Phoenix mall was comparatively sombre. Most stores were advertising deep discounts, with the H&M sale attracting several shoppers. Other apparel and lifestyle retailers such as Lifestyle, India Circus and FBB wore a desolate look. But the stores have a no-trial policy.

When we stepped into the Lifestyle and FBB, we saw that both were adequately staffed and well-stocked. At FBB, multiple signage across the store indicated that trials were not allowed. Both stores were also quite strict about temperature checks and had hand sanitiser at each re-entry.

On Day 1, many stores on the first floor were closed, and we were informed that this was due to a shortage of staff because of the rain. The management expects most stores to reopen through the week.

Also Read: COVID-19: 'We can't remain closed any longer,' say restaurant owners

Suchitra Deshmukh, a 38-year-old hospitality professional from Shivaji Park, Dadar, said she was determined to wait for the malls to reopen to shop for luxury products. "Unless I can personally see and feel the products, I am not confident in making any purchases. I have stocked up on makeup, lingerie, toiletries, and other essentials.

While many stores have reopened in the past few weeks, I still did not have access to luxury brands. Coming to the mall also restores some sense of normalcy during the lockdown," she added.

The sole coffee shop, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, was operational and servicing take-away orders.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK