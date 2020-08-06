Mumbai Unlock 3.0: Sales staff at outlets in malls rejoice

Goregaon's Oberoi Mall saw a good response on Wednesday and the flow of customers increased in the afternoon onwards as the rain decreased. While some wanted to visit their regular hangout spot, others wanted to take advantage of the sales. The crowd, however, did not match those of the pre-COVID-19 days.



Pradnya Sarmalkar

With the safe category on the Aarogya Setu app compulsory, some people were not allowed to enter. Sufiyaan Qureshi was not allowed inside as his app had the orange colour.



Monika and Chinmay

"The mall and shops were thoroughly sanitised yesterday. Exchange policy has been stopped for a while," said Mohd. Barkat Shaikh, manager at Go Colors. "Store staff is ensuring that the shopping experience is safe. We cannot comment yet on people's apprehension. Because of heavy rain, many people have not ventured outside anyway," said Pradnya Sarmalkar, manager at the Jashn outlet.



Barkat Shaikh

Sales representatives were excited to be back to work. "It has been such a long gap. We are glad that work has started and are enjoying helping customers," said a saleswoman at the Central outlet. Many big brands were closed too.

For Chinmay Kulkarni and Monika Dabde, a couple living nearby, Oberoi is their favourite hangout spot. "While all hangout spots are closed, we thought of dropping in at Oberoi and ended up shopping," said Monika. Chinmay added, "The mall management has taken good care in providing a safe environment, including insisting on having the Arogya Setu app."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news