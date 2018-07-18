Mumbai: Unruly partygoers thrash and lock up two constables

Three cops had arrived to stop the party after complaints; one of them managed to escape and call seniors for help

Some of the arrested partygoers.

Some people can go to any extent to have a good time, even lock up the police! Though this may seem like a scene from a show, it happened in Mira Road. Three policemen who arrived to stop a party in a posh society after complaints from neighbours, were beaten up, and two of them were locked up by those partying. Fourteen of the partygoers, including two women, were arrested.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday when three constables from Kanakia police station went to stop a party in Poonam Garden colony. It was in flat number 603 in D wing of Samruddhi Co-operative Housing Society.

Police said the constables, Harishchandra Jhanje, Pradeep Gore and Pramod Kendre, reached the flat around 5 am with the help of the society security guard.



One of the constables who was thrashed shows his injuries. Pics/Hanif Patel

Cops beaten and locked up

Police said loud music was blaring in the room, which was full of hookah smoke. People were dancing inside with alcohol bottles in their hands. When the constables asked them to stop the music, many of them grabbed the cops by their collars, pulled them inside the flat and started assaulting them. Jhanje and Gore tried to call seniors for help, but the people snatched their phones and locked them in a bedroom. Constable Kendre managed to escape and inform senior officials. Additional force was sent to the spot and all the accused were caught and the hookah pots seized. Constables Jhanje and Gore, whose hands were injured, were treated in a local hospital.

Those arrested are: Chirag Trivedi, 31, Ujwal Trivedi, 26, Shriyensh Shah, 21, Tanmay Rane, 25, Krishna Agarwal, 21, Riki Koti, 29, Dipesh Gohli, 26, Vrishabh Barwalia, 29, Nikhil Maskaria, 35, Rajiv Minijose, 26, Rahul Parulekar, 26, Ajay Singh, 26, Shipra Trivedi (Singh), 28, and Rekha Pimpalkar, 38.

Dad's out, let's party

Police found the flat in which the party was on belongs to Shipra's father. "She stays with husband Chirag in another wing of the society. Her father was out of town for work when they decided to use the flat for a party," said senior inspector Vasant Labde of Kanakia police station.

"We have booked and arrested all the accused under Sections 353 (assaulting a public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 147 (rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 152 (Assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Maharashtra alcohol prohibition act 85, read with Mumbai police act 112/117. The accused were produced before a court and remanded in two days police custody," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates