Mumbai: Upgraded Udvada station to be a blend of the old and new

national

The designs and ongoing work show that the Western Railway has merged them to convert it into a Pilgrimage Destination Station

The station building will be renovated with a heritage look and feel by using bricks that resemble the old look

The first look at the designs and external facade of the new upcoming Udvada station building reveals how the Western Railway has merged its old and new features, and included modern amenities, required to convert it into a 'Pilgrimage Destination Station.' mid-day had reported earlier that the station was to be upgraded soon.

'Will retain original glory'

The station is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 3.2 crore. The project is expected to be complete in a year or so. Western Railway has promised that the 123-year-old station, built in 1895, will retain its original glory. The project is being monitored by a reputed architect, Prashant Chokhawala from Valsad, railway officials said.

The upgraded station will have amenities like a dormitory with five retiring rooms where one can stay overnight, a separate gents and ladies waiting room, a child feeding room, besides a canteen and a kitchen. The station building will be upgraded with a heritage look and feel by using bricks that resemble the old look. The old doors will also be replaced with Burma Teak Wood doors and windows.

Located around 182 km from Mumbai, the small town of Udvada is one of the holiest cities for Parsis and a global pilgrimage centre. It is one of the oldest and most important spiritual centres for Zoroastrians in the world. The Udvada railway station was in the spotlight after a resident, Aspi Sepoy, lost both his legs in an accident there on September 15, 2017.

"The new station designs of Udvada are a blend of the old and new, keeping in sync the importance of the place. The pilgrimage destination station will have enhanced facilities and infrastructure. The station will get a makeover over the next one year," Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates