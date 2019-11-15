Mumbai: Using water beyond limit, pay the new rates, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to do away with the rate slabs it currently uses for water charges beyond its subsidy cap for domestic users. It has revised the base usage to 180 litres/capita from the old 150 litres/capita (household), beyond which water charges will see a "telescopic hike" to Rs 15 per thousand litres.

The BMC provides water up to 150 litres per capita per day for domestic use. It is assumed that there are five people in one household. The civic body thus provides 750 litres per house per day. However, many housing societies use water beyond this cap.

The BMC charges subsidised rates for supplying this water — one-third of the actual cost. The increased rates for water use above 750 litres per house were, therefore, introduced in 2012 under former commissioner Subodh Kumar. It stated that an eight per cent hike in water tariff will be implemented every year on June 16. "It was introduced in slabs, to be increased in double, triple folds as per the usage," said Ashok Tawadia, former chief of the hydraulic department.

With the new 180-litre per capita slab, the subsidised rates will be applicable up to 900 litres per household per day.

No more slabs

Seven years after this was decided, the BMC is finally set to implement a uniform water tariff beyond the stated usage. It will not affect the slum population of the city as the water use per capita here is less than 150 litres per day. This too has been increased to 180 litres per capita per day.

"The civic body will now charge R15 per thousand litres after the 180-litre cap. It is the actual cost which BMC spends on water supply," said additional commissioner Pravin Darade. The proposal is currently with municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi, after whose approval it will be tabled in the standing committee meeting. "The BMC is not doing it for revenue generation. The aim is to reduce wastage of water," said Shrikant Aragade, BMC's hydraulic department chief.

While civic officials have not revealed the number of users going beyond the subsidised charges cap, sources said that the hike will drastically affect lakhs of citizens. In Mumbai, each housing society has one meter connection.

Water tariff

Current water charges

Below 750 litres: Rs 5.22

751 to 1,000 litres: Rs 10.44

1,001 to 1,250 litres: Rs 15.66

1,250 and above: Rs 20.88

New charges

Below 900 litres: Rs 5.22

Above 900 litres: Rs 15

