Indian Navy's fifth submarine 'Vagir' inaugurated at Mazgaon Docks in Mumbai

The fifth submarine, 'Vagir', under the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarines under Project-75, was launched at Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin at the Mazgaon Dock on Thursday.

The chief guest at the event, RRM Shripad Yesso Naik, inaugurated the submarine via video conferencing from Goa. The ceremony was also attended by senior naval officers and dignitaries both from Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (Navy), Headquarters Western Naval Command and officials from Naval Group, France.

Indian Navy’s Project-75 entails building six Scorpene-Class attack submarines. The programme has been undertaken with transfer of technology from French company Naval Group (formerly known as DCNS) at the Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL).

After its launch, Vagir will commence with the setting to work of various equipment and harbour acceptance trials. The crew will subsequently sail the submarine for the sea acceptance trials after which it would be delivered to the Navy.

The first two submarines of Project 75 have been commissioned into the Navy and the third and fourth submarines are undergoing their sea trials.

