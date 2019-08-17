Mumbai: Vakola police find forgotten bag of jewellery within 24 hours

mumbai

The jewellery belonged to 30-year-old woman, Priti Patil, who stays in Jogeshwari

The Vakola police return the jewellery to Priti Patil on Friday

The Vakola police came to the rescue of a woman on Raksha Bandhan day, when she forgot her gold jewellery weighing about 10 tolas and worth Rs 3,80,000 in an auto rickshaw. The 30-year-old woman, Priti Patil, from Jogeshwari, had gone to Vakola on Thursday to celebrate the festival. She got what must have been the best gift for raksha bandhan, as the police traced her jewellery in 24 hours.

On August 15, Patil told Vakola police she had forgotten her bag containing the jewellery in an rickshaw she hired from Jogeshwari. She said she was excited to meet her brother and got down near Vijay Sales at Vakola. By the time she realised what had happened, the driver had left.

The detection team lead by PSI Bharat Satpute scrutinised CCTV cameras in the area. After checking footage from about a dozen CCTV cameras, they zeroed in on an auto number which matched the time the complainant got down near Vijay Sales. "We collected the details of the rickshaw owner from the RTO. On Friday afternoon he was traced to Bandra and within 24 hours the 10 tola gold was handed over to the complainant," Kailashchandra Avhad, senior PI, Vakola police station said. The auto driver told the police that he had kept the bag and due to his ill health couldn’t inform them.

