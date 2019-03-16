Mumbai: Vehicle ferrying senior police officer, hits, kills senior citizen

crime

Representational Image

A 72-year-old man died after being hit by a private vehicle ferrying a senior police official in Maharashtra's Satara district, over 250 kilometres from here.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway when the senior officer was returning to Mumbai from Kolhapur, a police official said.

"The car was neither owned by the senior police official neither was it driven by him. He was just a passenger. The deceased has been identified as Dattatrey Shivte," the official said.

A case under section 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against driver Sanjay Jadhav (49) who has been arrested, he said.

