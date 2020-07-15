Mumbai: Vehicles being seized while stepping out for work, essentials, claim motorists

With Mumbai Police taking stringent action against people stepping out of their houses without any reason amid the COVID-19 pandemic and seizing their vehicles, it has irked those travelling for work and other necessities.

According to the police, 2,872 vehicles have been seized in the suburbs in the last three days, out of which 2,871 vehicle owners were caught travelling without any valid reason and were booked and fined under the Disaster Management Act.

"I was on my way to the bank when the police stopped my car near Patang Ground in Malvani. A policewoman seized my car without giving me any reason. I told her that I am going to the bank for some important work but she did not listen. Later in the evening they called me and returned my car,” said Nasruddin Ansari, a resident of Mhada colony in Malvani.

Tanveer Farooqui, an advocate, said that he was stopped by a police officer near MTNL bridge on SV road in Malad on Tuesday at 10 pm. “They noted my vehicle registration number and asked for my phone number. They made me wait for 15 minutes. I was also being threatened that they would serve me notice."

"I noticed many cases of people complaining about their vehicles getting impounded by the police while they are on their way to work. I tweeted sharing my concern, tagging the official account of Mumbai Police & CP Mumbai Police, but I did not get any response. Now, the question is how will a common man survive if officials will not adhere to the directives and guidelines issued by the state government and who will take the responsibility of the stress and pain caused to the citizens,” said Vijay Grover the Media Director and Consultant.

An official from north Mumbai police said that it is not appropriate to take action against people who are stepping out of their houses for work or essentials. "The Mumbai Police had made a special place in the hearts of Mumbaikars during this lockdown with their good work, but such actions are causing inconvenience to people,” he said.

