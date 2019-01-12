Mumbai: Video of leopard picking up stray dog goes viral

national

A CCTV installed in the area captured the episode. While Forest Department officials are verifying the details about the date and month of the video, as one video shows the date of 2017, it is being talked about a lot

A grab from the video that shows the leopard grabbing the sleeping dog near the Vihar dam

In footage that has gone viral on social media recently, a leopard was seen picking up a dog that was sleeping on the side of the road near the Vihar dam area.

A source from the FD said, "We are checking the authenticity of the video along with its actual location. We are also verifying whether it is an old video, as one of the videos shows the date of 2017. In the second footage the date and month cannot be seen, so people should not believe rumours."

