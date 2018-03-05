Mumbai: Vikhroli school teacher loses Rs 11.5 lakhs to 'NRI' man on matrimonial site

The victim filed a complaint with the Vikhroli police station, detailing her ordeal

Representational Picture

In a case of online fraud, a school teacher from Vikhroli was allegedly cheated out of Rs 11.5 lakhs by a man she met on a matrimonial site. The man claimed to be an NRI based out of the United States.

The victim, who is in her late thirties, made contact with the man on Jeevansathi.com, a matrimonial website. A report in the Indian Express states that the man, who identified himself as Chahit Shree, called the victim on Whatsapp and cheated her into giving her bank account details.

The victim filed a complaint with the Vikhroli police station, detailing her ordeal. According to the IE report, the man allegedly told the victim that he was an orthopaedic surgeon posted as an US Army surgeon in Afghanistan. He is further reported to have said that he wanted to retire and settle in Mumbai. The man then told the victim that he was sending her a gift.

Th fraud is believed to have been a network operation as a woman, who claimed to work for a courier service called ‘Elite courier company’, asked the victim to pay import charges for the gift, and open a bank account with Delhi branch of the 'Bank of Scotland' to receive the foreign currency that the man had apparently sent.

The victim inadvertently shared PAN, Aadhaar numbers and other personal details, only to discover a few days later that a sum of Rs 11.49 lakhs had been withdrawn from several of her accounts. The police have launched further investigations into the matter.

Also Read: Delhi Diamond Exporter Booked For Rs 389-Crore OBC Loan Fraud

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates