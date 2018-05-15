Mumbai: Watch film on MF Husain and support women's right to own the streets at night walk

Catch the screening of a film on the life and times of MF Husain, or support women's right to own the streets of Mumbai at a night walk



MF Husain

Husain, our friend

Maqbool Fida Husain's contributions to the art world specifically and the country, in general, are manifold. As one of the first Indian painters to have attracted global fame and international acclaim, the exiled iconic artist has many admirers. Friend, art collector and film producer Barkhaa Roy then took it upon herself to pay tribute to the late artist and stitched together a fan-style docu-feature written and directed by Bhavana Sresth. Some say that the film that won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by Mumbai's Dadasaheb Academy, and explores the painter's journey through the lens of his friends and patrons, is the closest one can come to getting to know him. The film will screen this evening, and is a must watch if you have spent hours wondering about the life and times of the virtuoso.

ON May 15, 6.30 pm AT Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. CALL 66223737

NOTE: Limited seating, entry on the first-come-first-served basis



Srishti Bakshi

Run for your rights

Crossbow Miles, part of the #billionstepsforwomen initiative started by Srishti Bakshi, is a 3,800km on-foot journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, which emphasises the need for a better and safer India for women. Open to all across the world, the movement urges people to walk for the cause and collects the steps via an app, which then helps tap into support and resources for various organisations that are working for women empowerment, among other things. Tonight, Bakshi and other participants will take to the streets of Mumbai, in a bid to #MakeYourCitySafe. The initiative, which has been organised in collaboration with the National Commission for Women and The Hans Foundation, welcomes women to reassert their right to loiter even in the uncomfortable darkness of the night. The night will end with a musical session, to add that extra zing to the walk.

ON Today, 5.30 pm

STARTING POINT Mahalaxmi Racecourse Gate No 5.

LOG ON TO Crossbow Miles Facebook Page (for registration)

