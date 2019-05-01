Mumbai: Water, power of Matunga's Big Bazaar outlet where fire broke out to be cut off

national

The fire department has decided to take stern action against a Big Bazaar outlet in Matunga west, where a fire broke out on Monday, for violation of fire safety rules. They have already ordered for the disconnection of the water supply and electricity.

The cause of the fire, which occurred on Monday afternoon, is not known yet. After it broke out, five fire engines, a quick response vehicle, one ambulance, along with several fire brigade personnel were called to the spot. No casualties have been reported; people inside the store at the time of the fire managed to rush out safely.

However, as the godown was completely full, fire brigade personnel faced a lot of difficulties. Further investigation revealed that the compound wall of the adjoining Pam House Society, which is illegal, was being used as the godown.

According to the statement released by the fire department, "The compound wall between Big Bazaar and Pam House Society was being demolished to get more access for the extension of the outlet. Prima facie, the compound wall, which was being used a godown, seems to be illegal. The said extended godown was full of articles. Fire brigade personnel faced a lot of difficulty and danger as huge explosions kept occurring while they were dousing the fire."

Fire brigade chief Prabhat Rahangdale said, "We haven't filed any FIR yet as we are still going through the documents. But, we have ordered them to stop the supply of water and electricity. Until all the processes are done, we cannot file a complaint." mid-day reached out to Rajesh Rana, PRO, Big Bazaar, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Another fire broke out at Cama Industrial Estate in Goregaon East on Tuesday afternoon, the cause for which is not known yet. The fire was extinguished with six water jets. According to the initial investigation, the fire had spread partly to the second floor. According to an official statement, "The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installation, stock of raw material, cans of chemical, wooden furniture, office record, files and a temporary shed on the terrace."

