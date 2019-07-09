Mumbai: Water stock in lakes can supply 3.5 months due to heavy rains

national

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation provides 3750 million litres on a daily basis

File Pic

Thanks to the heavy rains, the city now has water stock that will last for at least three and a half months. From the lowest amount of 71,017 million litres recorded at the end of last month, the city's water stock now stands 4.18 lakh million litres.

Against the requirement of 4200 million litres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation provides 3750 million litres on a daily basis. Due to the shortage of water supply, the BMC had introduced a water cut of 10 per cent in November last year.

Of the seven lakes that supply water to the city, Tulsi Lake is already 89.5 per cent full while Modak Sagar is around 59 per cent full. On Monday, all the lakes received more than 50 mm of rainfall. Among those which received the highest amount of rainfall was Tulsi with 109 mm, Vehar with 107 mm, Middle Vaitarna with 90 mm and Modak Sagar with 83 mm of rainfall.

Unlike Tuesday, the city received heavy rainfall on Monday. Based on the data of the India Meteorological Department, between 8 am on Monday till 8 am on Tuesday, the observatory in Colaba recorded 41 mm of rainfall while the one at Santa Cruz recorded a significantly higher 130 mm of rainfall. The disaster management department received 18 complaints of partial collapse of which eight were in the western suburbs, four in the eastern suburbs and six in the island city. There were 32 incidents of short circuit recorded and 42 incidents of a tree or branch fall across the city. No injuries were reported.